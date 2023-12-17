Lululemon to open massive 3-level store in Toronto next year

Lululemon will be opening a massive new 3-storey store in Toronto in early 2024.

The Vancouver-based athletic brand has gained a reputation worldwide as one of the top destinations for everything from leggings to running shoes and beyond and, soon, they will be opening their biggest and boldest location in Toronto.

The store is set to take over an expansive retail space in the 2 Bloor West building, right in the heart of the city's "Mink Mile."

The street, which has historically housed a concentration of luxury brands from Tiffany & Co. to Hermes, has been the subject of discussion across Toronto, as more and more businesses have shut their doors, leading to the Mink Mile being the most vacant street in the city while still boasting some of the highest rents.

The addition of the new Lululemon store is just one of a slew of new businesses that have either already opened or are set to open soon to occupy vacant spaces in the area, but Lululemon got their hands on one of the best.

The space, at just over 12,000 square feet spanning over 3 floors with a direct path to the TTC in the building's concourse, will be taking over from the brand's much smaller Yorkville location on nearby Cumberland Street.

The Lululemon opening comes as renovations on the building's retail podium are wrapping up, so the retail space will have an entirely new look, and not just because of the new business inside of it.

The new storefront will be in good company at the intersection of Yonge and Bloor, with a Ballroom bowling concept and a fitness concept by Altea active set to take over neighbouring spaces at 1 Bloor, but will have to compete with the newer, buzzier Alo Yoga just down the street.

The project at 2 Bloor West is being developed by Kingsett Capital, who also own the nearby Cumberland Terrace complex, where another massive development project is underway.

With so many large developments going on in the fading neighbourhood, only time will tell if the Mink Mile will be able to regain its status in the city.

Until then, look forward to getting lost among the racks at one of Lululemon's largest new retail spaces in North America in the new year.