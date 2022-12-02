Toronto mall moves a step closer to demolition to make way for three huge skyscrapers

The ever-evolving scheme to redevelop the Cumberland Terrace complex in Yorkville has changed yet again, the latest revision to a plan dating back to 2018 that would replace the aging mall with a trio of towers and a public park.

Developer KingSett Capital's sweeping redevelopment plan would completely eliminate the 1970s-era shopping mall, a drab, concrete structure spanning an entire city block that has been engulfed by towers in the decades since it entered the posh Yorkville shopping scene.

The replacement complex, known under the working title of Cumberland Square, will span the entire block of Cumberland Street between Yonge and Bay, bringing three towers as tall as 75 storeys and a new park land dedication to the quickly-transforming neighbourhood skyline.

After a few years on the back-burner, the project was revived in 2021 with a fresh plan calling for towers of 75, 64, and 50 storeys, featuring updated designs from Giannone Petricone Associates.

Exactly one year shy a day after plans for the tallest tower on the block were resubmitted to city planners, the Cumberland Square project is back with a further-refined design and a series of changes responding to the City's suggestions regarding the previous submission.

Fronting Yonge Street, the 75-storey component is planned as a second phase following the two shorter towers to the west.

The tallest tower, dubbed Tower C for its planning phases, retains many statistics from the late 2021 version, including its unit count and height of almost 254 metres, though it appears much has changed in terms of the overall design.

An updated design for the tower consists of partially-enclosed balconies in a crimped pattern, vertical piers accenting the north and south facades, and, most notably, a pair of orange glass features projecting from the tower's mid-section and upper levels.

These multi-storey sections introduce some colour and texture to the mix, and are proposed to support a mix of residential, amenity, and mechanical space.

The design also brings changes to the base of the building, including a series of chevron-shaped supports finished in porcelain tile, topped by a grid of multicoloured spandrel panels framed in bevelled precast concrete.

Unchanged from the previous iteration, the current plan for the second phase building includes 725 condominium units, consisting of 106 studios, 308 one-bedrooms, 239 two-bedrooms, and 72 three-bedroom units.

The end may be coming soon for Cumberland Terrace, but change has already begun at the complex's existing 2 Bloor West office tower, as work moves forward on a renovation that will modernize the building in a sign of things to come.