US-based yoga studio popular with celebrities opening first Toronto location

Toronto is getting the first Canadian location of a US yoga brand that's popular with celebrities like Hailey Bieber.

Hailey was recently spotted pairing Alo Yoga's "High-Waist Alosoft Highlight Leggings" with a $3,700 Prada puffer jacket. While the jacket may be out of reach for most, the leggings are on sale right now for a more affordable $105 Canadian.

If you too want to join the ranks of celebs like Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Taylor Swift, you could soon get your chance with a location of Alo opening at Bay and Bloor.

Hailey Bieber Is Obsessed With These Alo Yoga Leggings—and They’re 30% Off Rn https://t.co/egqMMUqtY3 — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) January 14, 2022

The brand doesn't just make leggings: they also operate yoga studios, run community events, do non-profit work, offer home workouts and put on immersive "Alo House" pop-ups.

Founded in 2007, Alo currently has 13 stores in the States in places such as Austin, Miami, New York City, Scottsdale and Los Angeles.

The Alo location in Toronto is going in at 60 Bloor St. W. where a Gap location which shut down in January 2021 used to be. The Gap location used to occupy three floors and 17,000 square feet at the address, where it had resided since 1999.