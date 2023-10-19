Stunning Toronto Art Deco theatre facade reborn with new tenant after years on market

An expansive retail space that remained stubbornly vacant for years despite being on Toronto's coveted Mink Mile is now home to the Canadian flagship of a bougie French jewellery brand beloved by celebrities.

Though Van Cleef & Arpels falls out of the price range of most people in the city, those who have the desire (and the budget) to accessorize like the stars can now shop the designer at its newest storefront, which is the first of its kind in Canada.

The location at 100 Bloor Street West also has a rich history, once home to the University Theatre, which opened back in 1949. The Art Deco façade that made the theatre a landmark has stayed with it through multiple iterations, albeit in reproduction form.

On September 27, Van Cleef opened its boutique and became the first tenant on the property since a Pottery Barn outpost at the address closed in 2017.

The esteemed brand is known for the iconic clover shapes that decorate its bracelets and necklaces, which have adorned celebrities ranging from Reese Witherspoon and Gwyneth Paltrow to Grace Kelly and Queen Camilla.

Up until now, Van Cleef has only had Toronto storefronts in Yorkdale and inside Birks at Bay and Bloor. But the 2,500-square-foot flagship on the other side of the intersection marks a new milestone for the company — as well as anyone wanting to nab a $2,080 to $235,000 piece.