Fashion & Style
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
van cleef & arpels canada

Stunning Toronto Art Deco theatre facade reborn with new tenant after years on market

Fashion & Style
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

An expansive retail space that remained stubbornly vacant for years despite being on Toronto's coveted Mink Mile is now home to the Canadian flagship of a bougie French jewellery brand beloved by celebrities.

Though Van Cleef & Arpels falls out of the price range of most people in the city, those who have the desire (and the budget) to accessorize like the stars can now shop the designer at its newest storefront, which is the first of its kind in Canada.

The location at 100 Bloor Street West also has a rich history, once home to the University Theatre, which opened back in 1949. The Art Deco façade that made the theatre a landmark has stayed with it through multiple iterations, albeit in reproduction form.

The esteemed brand is known for the iconic clover shapes that decorate its bracelets and necklaces, which have adorned celebrities ranging from Reese Witherspoon and Gwyneth Paltrow to Grace Kelly and Queen Camilla.

van cleef & arpels canada

The interior of Van Cleef & Arpel's Bloor Street flagship. Photo credit: Van Cleef & Arpels.

Up until now, Van Cleef has only had Toronto storefronts in Yorkdale and inside Birks at Bay and Bloor. But the 2,500-square-foot flagship on the other side of the intersection marks a new milestone for the company — as well as anyone wanting to nab a $2,080 to $235,000 piece.

Lead photo by

Jack Landau
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Stunning Toronto Art Deco theatre facade reborn with new tenant after years on market

Aritzia Archive sale in Canada goes off the rails after website goes down

Sephora is opening a location inside Toronto's most buzzed about new building

There's a thriving vintage scene in an area of Toronto you'd least expect

U.S.-based fashion brand opening first Toronto location this month

Canadians are sharing what's actually worth buying at Dollarama

Toronto getting huge new furniture store that's a stylish alternative to IKEA

Toronto store that championed mental wellness closing and asking for help