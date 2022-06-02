10 notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month

It's unfortunately time to say goodbye to a few well-known businesses in Toronto. Some places that have recently shut down include the Scarborough location of a famous patty place, a longstanding antique market and an historic location of Hudson's Bay.

Here are notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month.

One of Toronto's favourite Greek restaurants sadly closed its doors last month after being in business for over 40 years. This Danforth staple was known for their souvlaki among the many Greek places in the area.

This sandwich joint in the Annex was open for only three months until the store suddenly went up for lease a few weeks ago. They served unique hoagie rolls and a long list of sandwiches with various fillings and decadent sides.

The Scarborough location of the popular bakery fell victim to a brutal fire last month that destroyed its facilities forcing them to close permanently after the incident. The good news is there are still other locations of Fahmee in Toronto to get their patties.

This was the go-to place for collectors of all kinds, offering old jewellery, books and everything vintage. The market spent most of the last few years operating in the tent south of the main market building until it finally decided to cease operations.

This Roncesvalles spot closed abruptly last month to the shock and dismay of locals. They were most known for their tacos and margaritas, as well as other classic Mexican fare.

This ghost kitchen chain closed their most central location that was also the first to offer IHOP breakfasts. They suddenly shut down without notice, coming as a huge surprise to people in the area.

The historic location of Hudson's Bay near Yonge and Bloor permanently closed after being in business for over 50 years. The brand still has a downtown location across from the Eaton Centre.

This cozy joint in Leaside was known for its breakfast, brunch and wide selection of tasty lunches and snacks. They posted a notice just last week announcing their closure, and will be replaced by a new Italian restaurant serving Neapolitan-style pizzas.

This Parkdale spot was known for its Detroit-style pizzas. They posted to social media just last month saying "It's not goodbye, it's see you on the flipside". The restaurant is being transformed into a new pub and music venue concept named Tenny's, operated by Gianna's previous owner.

This Toronto restaurant known for its hidden back patio and snacking plates suddenly announced its closure last month. It's being transformed into something new - the space will now belong to Florette, a funky restaurant expected to open at some point in July.