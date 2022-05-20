Toronto restaurant with hidden back patio closes and transforms into something new

A Toronto restaurant known for its hidden back patio and great snacking plates has suddenly announced it's closing down as it is, but is transforming into something new.

Nuit Social has always been on the radar for great charcuterie, but now the space is being taken in a new direction.

"After 8 incredible years on Queen West, we're transforming our space into Florette," reads a social media post.

"At Florette, we'll be serving funky food and cocktails, in our cozy re-designed space, plus our front CafeTO and back patios," Florette owner Jerry Zhang tells blogTO.

"We'll be focused on local, seasonal ingredients and sneaky good flavours that feel familiar, but unfamiliar."

A test menu at a recent Florette pop-up aimed at friends, family and regulars consisted of asparagus with a green goddess dressing, salmon crudo, cod with a ramp beurre blanc, pork chop with apples and cabbage, and a vanilla ice cream with strawberries.

The menu was also rounded out with a selection of four cocktails: a Tepache Colada with coconut oil washed rum; the Watashiato with with gin, sparkling wine and pickled orange juice; the Not from the Sea with mezcal, tequila and cilantro syrup; and the Vitis Vinifera with pisco and orange wine cordial.

Sounds like a little taste of summer.

And that's perfect, because the space at 1168 Queen St. W. will be officially reopening as Florette in July with a new team and ownership.

"The response has been overwhelming and lovely, with so many friends in the industry and regulars at Nuit Social coming to try some of what we're working on," says Zhang.