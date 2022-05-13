Ghost kitchen that was home to the first Toronto IHOP has permanently closed

Toronto's biggest chain of ghost kitchens has surprisingly closed one of their most popular locations.

Ghost Kitchens, a brand that first emerged during lockdowns to serve the growing need for takeout and delivery orders when indoor dining was closed, still has locations throughout the city.

But their high profile location near downtown Toronto, on Sudbury St. just south of the Drake Hotel has suddenly closed without notice.

The location was probably best known as the first Ghost Kitchens to offer IHOP breakfasts in Toronto. Other locations of the ghost kitchen chain still offer the American brand's famous pancakes and other breakfast favourites.

The closure was surprising since it seemed the Ghost Kitchens brand had gained a lot of popularity in the last year. Their key offering is they allow customers to order from many different brands, not just a single restaurant.

Other brands Ghost Kitchens currently carry include Cinnabon, The Cheesecake Factory bakery, Wow Bao, Nathan's Famous and KD Creations.

A sign was posted outside the store directing customers to the nearest location on Oriole Parkway in Midtown Toronto.

"I'm not sure if there was a clear reason as to why it got shut down," Dsirwesh, the owner of the Ghost Kitchens Oriole Parkway location, told blogTO.

"This happens a lot in a corporate chain. Everything is constantly shifting and [the company] always has different expectations in the way they want themselves to grow."