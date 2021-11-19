IHOP opens in Toronto and you can now order their famous pancakes

IHOP has officially arrived in Toronto although it's not quite what we were expecting.

The famous breakfast chain had previously announced it was embarking on a big expansion in Ontario including 15 locations in the GTA over the next seven years.

While a sit down location has not yet arrived, an actual IHOP experience has and you can order many of the favourites from their menu including four varieties of their pancakes, omelettes, egg burritos and something they call a Bacon Temptation Bowl.

It's all courtesy of IHOP's new ghost kitchen location at 60 Sudbury St. near Queen and Dovercourt inside one of the Ghost Kitchen Brands.

The food is available for pickup or delivery from the standard third-party delivery service providers.