IHOP is expanding in Ontario with multiple locations including potentially Toronto

GTA pancake lovers, rejoice: IHOP, one of the world's most popular 24/7 breakfast chains known for its indulgent flapjack stacks, is finally setting up more substantrial shop in Ontario.

The American brand had revealed in late 2019 that it was embarking on a long-awaited Canadian expansion with a plan to open 15 new locations across the GTA over seven years.

And now, it seems that Dine Brands International, the company behind IHOP, has switched course to a different partnership with Toronto investment firm K2 Group to bring at least five restaurants to Ontario over the next five years, per a new announcement made on Monday.

The eateries will be in Hamilton, Waterloo, Belleville, Windsor and London to start, with further Ontario outposts TBA.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed to blogTO that one of these will very likely be in Toronto, as the current strategy is to base future sites on where there are major universities.

I am excited.... @IHOP is coming to #ldnont and other Canadian locations here in Ontario which was in the news today. pic.twitter.com/Ui2fwaclVc — Joe Sales (@joesales) August 16, 2021

The Toronto location, if and when it comes to fruition, would be a "non-traditional style IHOP," the spokesperson said, though they did not say whether it would be a flip'd, the brand's new fast casual concept that focuses on speedy to-go service of the most popular IHOP menu items.

Previously, Ontario-based fans of the pancake house have only been able to binge on its famous eats at one of seven locations in Niagara Falls unless willing to travel to a limited selection of IHOPs elsewhere in Canada (19 total across B.C., Alberta, Manitoba and New Brunswick) or meander to one of thousands south of the border.

Even for those who aren't huge breakfast food aficionados, thanks to a publicity stunt of a rebrand a few years ago, we now all know that IHOP (briefly IHOb) also offers staples such as burgers, burritos and appetizers.