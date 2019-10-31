IHOP is opening 15 locations in Toronto over the next 7 years

If you're a lover of pancakes in Toronto, an American chain known for flapjacks may just make all your dreams come true as early as next year.

IHOP plans to open 15 locations across the GTA starting in 2020 thanks to a deal between Dine Brands International and Saeed Minhas of Minhas Holdings. The chain has 65 all-day breakfast options and nearly 2000 locations globally.

"Canada is a great strategic business choice for expansion outside of the U.S. for many reasons including geographic proximity and great brand awareness," said William Urrego, Vice President of International Operations, Dine Brands Global.

The locations should create around 900 new jobs, and the first one is expected to open mid-year 2020. Currently the closest IHOPs are in Niagara Falls.

Dine Brands also announced a plan to open five restaurants in the Atlantic provinces, starting with one in Moncton in December.

Oh, of course that means Torontonians will be able to hop on the singing syrup jug trend as well.