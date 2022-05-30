Toronto sandwich joint permanently closes after a few months in business

A sandwich joint that opened on Bloor St. in the Annex about three months ago has served its last hoagie.

The Hoagie Station at 495 Bloor St. W. was a no frills spot serving a long list of sandwiches including hoagies filled with things like sausage, meatballs, turkey breast, chicken, flank steak and cured meats.

There was also gut-busting sides like steak poutine, sausage cheese fries and onion rings.

The short-lived space billed itself as home to the "best hoagie roll and steak sandwich" and some reviews lived up to the hype.

There's no word on why the business closed so suddenly a few weeks ago but the storefront is now up for lease.