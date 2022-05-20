Toronto restaurant known for Detroit-style pizza is closing

Detroit-style pizza has been easier to find in Toronto lately with more and more spots serving it, but now it's going to get a tiny bit harder again with the closure of a restaurant that's been offering it.

Gianna's posted to social media on May 19 saying "It's not goodbye, it's see you on the flip side" and that they would soon no longer be "the Gianna's you know and love."

In addition to rectangular Detroit-style pies, the restaurant was also known for burgers, wings and mozza sticks, all served with drinks.

Gianna's was actually already a rebranding of the space that used to be home to Tennessee Tavern, by the same team headed by Grant van Gameren that also oversees El Rey and Harry's.

Sadly, the timing of the rebranding in 2020 was unfortunate, though the restaurant also boasted a lush back patio for outdoor dining.

However, Tennessee Tavern fans will be glad to see the space return to its former glory in a way.

The restaurant is being transformed into a new pub and music venue concept called Tenny's. Gianna's and now Tenny's chef Ryan Phillips says they'll be serving "a fresh take on old Tennessee Tavern classics" with South American influences alongside a cocktail list. That means sausage baskets and pierogies will be back.

But for now, Gianna's is officially closing on May 22.

"We're very excited for the public to see what will be done to the space as we are positive this will be a great addition to the Parkdale community," Phillips tells blogTO.

Tenny's will be opening to the public on June 10.