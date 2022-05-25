Toronto expected to see way more thunderstorms than usual this summer

Even though parts of Ontario were still seeing snow this month, it appears as if summer — or at least, summer weather in spring — has finally kicked off in Toronto, with consistently balmy temps heralding the end to another long COVID winter and the beginning of patio season.

The rocky, slow start to spring was very much lamented by residents (That late April blast of snow? Come on!), and according to the forecast for the coming weeks, the season is set to continue with some temperature swings before summer officially makes its arrival at the end of June.

Meteorologists had anticipated a few gloriously warm days interspersed between messy precipitation for the duration of spring, which is still set to be wetter than usual — and that trend will likely also continue through the summer.

Echoing the Farmer's Almanac forecast for just slightly warm temperatures and severe thunderstorms through to September, Accuweather's newly-released predictions for summer 2022 in Canada include hot and dry conditions over the Prairies, and thunderstorms for the bulk of the rest of the nation, including Ontario.

"Wet and stormy weather will be common across eastern Canada this summer," the forecast, which foretells above-normal precipitation levels for the region, reads.

"This may be a busy summer in terms of severe thunderstorms, especially from the Windsor to Toronto to Ottawa corridor."

For those who can't stand blazing heat waves like we've had in years past, this will be a blessing — and will also mean less chance of the devastating wildfires parts of the province saw last summer, which led to eerily smoky skies, a bright red sun and absolutely awful air quality in T.O during the hottest months.

The rain will also mean humidity, even if it's not all that scorching temperature-wise, and Ontarians can expect some warmer nights despite average-temp days.

In cities like the 6ix, things will likely feel a bit warmer overall as the concrete traps the heat, so the rain might be a relief on some of the more spicy days, even if it may ruin some outdoor summer plans.