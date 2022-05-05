It's going to feel like almost 30 C in Toronto next week

Temperatures in Toronto are finally about to heat up so it's time to put aside the flannels and vests and break out the t-shirts and shorts.

Starting next week, The Weather Network is forecasting temperatures raising way past the teens and going well in the twenties starting Wednesday.

After Wednesday things will really heat up with Thursday feeling like 25 C and Friday feeling 28 C. The warm temperaures will even continue into the weekend with Saturday and Sunday with a predicted temperature of 23 C.

With temperatures like this on the horizon it's time to really get excited about spring and go embrace the outdoors.