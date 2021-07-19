City
toronto weather

Smoky skies make for rare bright red sun in Toronto and the photos are surreal

Between the heat waves and bouts of random summer storms, atmospheric conditions and cloud cover have lent themselves to some awe-inspiring sunrises, sunsets and beautiful skies in general in Toronto this season, and this week has been no exception.

As is often the case during any rare weather phenomenon, residents of the city have been taking to social media over the past 24 hours to document what appeared as a rather strange-looking sun that dramatically marked the horizon.

Both Sunday evening's sunset and Monday morning's sunrise made for quite the view, with the star going from beet-red to fiery orange to glowing pink at points.

Though spectacular, it has indeed been peculiar, leading many to wonder what exactly spawned it.

Unfortunately, as some have been quick to point out, the event is actually a product of smoke drifting in from nearby wildfires that are decimating tens of thousands of hectares of forest.

Though a few on social media believed it could be a result of the fires all the way in B.C., The Weather Network has stated that it's due to the blazes still raging much closer to home, in Northwestern Ontario.

Leading up to the weekend, approximately 90 separate fires were active in the Red Lake area, as well as near Deer Lake, Poplar Hill and Pikangikum First Nations northwest of Thunder Bay. More continued to pop up through Sunday.

Specialized crews were flown in from Mexico and Atlantic Canada to help battle the infernos while an Emergency Area Order was issued for all of Northwestern Ontario. Implementation Orders also restrict access to select roadways and Crown lands in some areas and some residents are being evacuated.

As the emergency continues, air quality and visibility in Toronto and many other parts of the province will remain poor, and the muggy, hazy weather will be sticking around until at least Monday evening.

Though a cold front and northeasterly winds are expected to help carry the smoke away from Toronto, "wildfire smoke will build thick over parts of southern Ontario on Monday and Tuesday," TWN warns.

Lead photo by

@garyhershorn

