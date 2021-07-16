Toronto storm turned skies a raspberry pink last night and the photos are beautiful
Toronto skies turned moody greys and bright pinks Thursday night as storms passed through the city.
A tornado left a path of destruction through Barrie Thursday afternoon, injuring several people and destroying homes.
There were weather warnings for a severe thunderstorm for Toronto but the worst of the storm seemed to bypass the city.
What it left behind was what some described as a "Stranger Things vibe over Toronto."
There were dark heavy clouds.
One side of the sky is grey, the other is orange. I think they're both angry.#ONStorm #Toronto pic.twitter.com/fh6xRFpynZ— Mwiwa (@Mwistar) July 16, 2021
But also bright blues and pinks.
The sky over Mid-Town Toronto just moments ago. #Onstorm #toronto #midtown @blogTO @torontodotcom @CP24 @weatherchannel @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/pYCmlyQDcT— A Great Capture (@AGreatCapture) July 16, 2021
Photographer @rich.nixx described the effect as "post apocalyptic pink skies" but with "the large looming doom of a storm."
Others found odd shapes in the clouds.
Under the whale’s mouth in #Toronto #onstorm pic.twitter.com/FpJKx6GTH8— Andrea England (@Andrea_England) July 16, 2021
Panoramic photos showed an almost rainbow effect with heavy clouds hanging over the city.
Crazy clouds over Toronto. #ONStorm #toronto pic.twitter.com/mFnqkc5o0H— Sheriann Baker 🇨🇦 (@Sparkiestgerm) July 16, 2021
For those who could observe from a Toronto balcony, the sky was a visual treat.
Toronto continues to be amazing during a storm #toronto #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/Qg7OGZ0N0G— Gabby (@GabbyG86) July 16, 2021
Toronto residents can look forward to more stormy skies this summer. The forecast for early next week, July 19 and 20 calls for more thunderstorms and hot humid weather.
Join the conversation Load comments