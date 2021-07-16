City
toronto storm

Toronto storm turned skies a raspberry pink last night and the photos are beautiful

Toronto skies turned moody greys and bright pinks Thursday night as storms passed through the city.

A tornado left a path of destruction through Barrie Thursday afternoon, injuring several people and destroying homes.

There were weather warnings for a severe thunderstorm for Toronto but the worst of the storm seemed to bypass the city.

What it left behind was what some described as a "Stranger Things vibe over Toronto."

There were dark heavy clouds.

But also bright blues and pinks.

Photographer @rich.nixx described the effect as "post apocalyptic pink skies" but with "the large looming doom of a storm."

Others found odd shapes in the clouds.

Panoramic photos showed an almost rainbow effect with heavy clouds hanging over the city.

For those who could observe from a Toronto balcony, the sky was a visual treat.

Toronto residents can look forward to more stormy skies this summer. The forecast for early next week, July 19 and 20 calls for more thunderstorms and hot humid weather.

