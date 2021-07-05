Heat warning issued for Toronto as temperatures could feel hotter than 40 C

Just a few days after some terrifying-looking thunderstorms and a random stint of hail, Toronto is getting rocked by yet another bout of extreme weather, this time, some serious heat.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning for the metropolis on Monday morning, warning that residents should look out for "adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions" — essentially, stay shaded, stay hydrated, dress appropriately, check on loved ones and perhaps stay inside where there's air conditioning.

Everyone living in the GTA today be careful, there is a heat warning for the afternoon. 5pm is when its suppose to be at it's worse. Drink lots of water and try and stay cool.#Toronto #HEATWAVE — Gryphen Courage. (@GryphenCourage) July 5, 2021

As the City notes in an advisory today, heat warnings are issued when daytime temperatures reach 31 C or higher and nighttime forecasts predict temps of 20 C or greater — and/or when humidex values make it feel like at least 40 C — for two or more days in a row.

Monday is anticipated to reach a sunny 32 C that will feel more like a sweltering 39 C by the evening. An overnight chance of storms won't be bringing temps down either, even as the rain carries into Tuesday, which will get as hot as 33 C and feel like a whopping 41 C with the humidity.

The UV index is also very high today, meaning anyone who can bear the outdoors for any length of time should not only be wary of the warmth, but of the sun's rays as well.

As of 11 a.m., the city has set up cooling centres for the duration of the heat wave for anyone and everyone who needs to rest in some A/C and have a drink of water.

They will run until 7 p.m. at the following locations:

East York Civic Centre – 850 Coxwell Ave.

Etobicoke Civic Centre – 399 The West Mall

Metro Hall – 55 John St. (open 24 hours a day)

North York Civic Centre – 5100 Yonge St.

Scarborough Civic Centre – 150 Borough Dr.

Domenico Di Luca Community Centre – 25 Stanley Rd.

Don Montgomery Community Centre – 2467 Eglinton Ave.

Masaryk-Cowan Community Recreation Centre, 220 Cowan Ave.

City to open eight Emergency Cooling Centres during Heat Warning.



News release: https://t.co/Yq4lAw2uNn pic.twitter.com/42rjfv3Uxb — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) July 5, 2021

"Extreme heat is associated with negative health impacts ranging from heat stress to heat stroke and death," the City warns, reminding citizens that outdoor pools, splash pads and beaches are also currently open for some quick relief.