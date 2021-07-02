Toronto under extreme weather warning as hail abruptly hits the city

The sunny, mild summer weather Toronto was enjoying for the majority of Friday has been suddenly interrupted by a bouts of pouring rain and hail by late afternoon, and residents are understandably a little taken aback.

Corktown 20 minutes ago pic.twitter.com/VNMM64DWGw — diego (@santosdiego) July 2, 2021

Pervasive, angry-looking storm clouds rapidly rolled in shortly before 4 p.m. and overtook the previously peaceful, low-20s day, ruining the patio sessions, shopping trips and other daily activities of countless people who were out enjoying the outdoors and the city's newly-loosened restrictions.

Unfortunately, even restaurant canopies were destroyed by the heavy downpour that seemed to come out of nowhere.

Hail in Toronto right now pic.twitter.com/WUe7JcEInC — 🗺️ (@TigazTheo) July 2, 2021

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement at 3:55 p.m. predicting thunderstorms for the city, quickly updating the advisory to include warnings of potential flooding and hail.

#WEATHER: Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto and most of the GTA, warning of heavy downpours with showers and thunderstorms. Up to 40 mm could fall in some areas with marble size hail also possible. — CityNews Toronto (@CityNews) July 2, 2021

"Locally heavy downpours with showers and thunderstorms possible today," reads the new statement as of 4:28 p.m.

"Showers and thunderstorms could give local rainfall amounts of 30 to 40 mm in the regions this afternoon and early evening. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Up to marble size hail is also possible."

Parts of Southern Ontario experienced a similar phenomenon last night, with The Weather Network citing a "ferocious hailstorm" that left crops damaged and the ground covered in small chunks of ice in Hamilton, Burlington and more of the Golden Horseshoe.

Though dramatic scene may have some a little wary going into the weekend, citizens need not fret, as the forecast for both Saturday and Sunday is still mainly sunny and mid-20s C, which will feel more like 28 C both days.

The rain will be returning during next week, though, with a 70 per cent chance of thunderstorms amid oppressive temps that will hit 29 C but feel closer to 37 C on Tuesday (per The Weather Network) and more rain potentially in the cards for Wednesday and Thursday as well.