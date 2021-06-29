Apocalyptic-looking storm leads to wet and wild scenes in Toronto
Today's thunderclouds over Toronto looked like they'd practically engulf the city, and of course many people documented the rainy day.
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Toronto for June 29, with high winds, heavy rain and lightning.
Express storm delivery for Toronto on the way. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/JZBQp8aOPr— Kameraninja (Paul Hillier) (@PaulHillierdesu) June 29, 2021
The dramatic weather has made for some unreal shots.
Toronto is about to be eaten.@weathernetwork #toronto #ShareYourWeather #ONstorm #ONwx pic.twitter.com/weptqF3oX1— Ishy G (@ishygk) June 29, 2021
No matter your view today, it was likely of thick overhanging clouds.
Time lapse of #Toronto storms coming in from 3:00-3:35pm. I got so excited when it started I forgot to turn my phone sideways 🤦🏾♀️ #onstorm pic.twitter.com/e2wD7TS98i— Natasha Ramsahai (@CityNatasha) June 29, 2021
If you had a view of the waterfront, though, you might have gotten an extra special show.
Dark clouds moving in quick over Toronto 😍. This humidity is too much for me 🥵 #onwx #onstorm @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/z4UDqbMmd8— Ida Hung (@Idahung15) June 29, 2021
A few people made timelapses of the weather washing over the city.
Timelapse of the Toronto storm today. #ONstorm #Toronto #thunderstorm #Weather @blogTO pic.twitter.com/gPfeRfimyY— Red Cocktail (@redcok) June 29, 2021
Since the storm came on so suddenly, its approach was relatively easy to capture.
Bit wet in The Beaches. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/OOcR7A1sT8— 💉 Oenit 💉 (@angrycyclista) June 29, 2021
Someone has already documented some flooding in the Beaches neighbourhood.
This storm was wild! @weathernetwork #onstorm #weatheralert pic.twitter.com/y5DfjYGesE— Red Cocktail (@redcok) June 29, 2021
One person managed to get some shots of the Rogers Centre under a stunning canopy of clouds.
I swear, no filters here. Just rain and nature making a pretty picture.#ONStorm pic.twitter.com/RxAhDEUc6p— Lex Tan (@LexTanMedia) June 29, 2021
Who needs filters when you have a rainy day? The hazy, humid, thunderous weather gave at least one photo a romantic fuzzed-out look.
15 minutes en accéléré de l’orage qui vient de passer sur #Toronto. #ONStorm #Ontario pic.twitter.com/pZVyLu767b— Rozenn NICOLLE (@RozNicolle) June 29, 2021
Another photo makes it look like clouds are about to eat up the city.
Super dark and lots of thunder rolling in Scarborough right now #onstorm pic.twitter.com/hviXAPr0px— Shani Slater Mountjoy (@cdnhkyfan) June 29, 2021
Some people commented on how dark and shadowy the city looked for a summer afternoon.
End of days? #onstorm #Toronto pic.twitter.com/XUn05CMzTK— Hayley Cooper (@HayleyBCooper) June 29, 2021
While this may have been quite the apocalyptic year, hopefully this stormy weather isn't a sign of the end of days as one person suggested.
