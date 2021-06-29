City
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto weather

Apocalyptic-looking storm leads to wet and wild scenes in Toronto

Today's thunderclouds over Toronto looked like they'd practically engulf the city, and of course many people documented the rainy day.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Toronto for June 29, with high winds, heavy rain and lightning.

The dramatic weather has made for some unreal shots.

No matter your view today, it was likely of thick overhanging clouds.

If you had a view of the waterfront, though, you might have gotten an extra special show.

A few people made timelapses of the weather washing over the city.

Since the storm came on so suddenly, its approach was relatively easy to capture.

Someone has already documented some flooding in the Beaches neighbourhood.

One person managed to get some shots of the Rogers Centre under a stunning canopy of clouds.

Who needs filters when you have a rainy day? The hazy, humid, thunderous weather gave at least one photo a romantic fuzzed-out look.

Another photo makes it look like clouds are about to eat up the city.

Some people commented on how dark and shadowy the city looked for a summer afternoon.

While this may have been quite the apocalyptic year, hopefully this stormy weather isn't a sign of the end of days as one person suggested.

