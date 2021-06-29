Apocalyptic-looking storm leads to wet and wild scenes in Toronto

Today's thunderclouds over Toronto looked like they'd practically engulf the city, and of course many people documented the rainy day.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Toronto for June 29, with high winds, heavy rain and lightning.

Express storm delivery for Toronto on the way. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/JZBQp8aOPr — Kameraninja (Paul Hillier) (@PaulHillierdesu) June 29, 2021

The dramatic weather has made for some unreal shots.

No matter your view today, it was likely of thick overhanging clouds.

Time lapse of #Toronto storms coming in from 3:00-3:35pm. I got so excited when it started I forgot to turn my phone sideways 🤦🏾‍♀️ #onstorm pic.twitter.com/e2wD7TS98i — Natasha Ramsahai (@CityNatasha) June 29, 2021

If you had a view of the waterfront, though, you might have gotten an extra special show.

Dark clouds moving in quick over Toronto 😍. This humidity is too much for me 🥵 #onwx #onstorm @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/z4UDqbMmd8 — Ida Hung (@Idahung15) June 29, 2021

A few people made timelapses of the weather washing over the city.

Since the storm came on so suddenly, its approach was relatively easy to capture.

Someone has already documented some flooding in the Beaches neighbourhood.

One person managed to get some shots of the Rogers Centre under a stunning canopy of clouds.

I swear, no filters here. Just rain and nature making a pretty picture.#ONStorm pic.twitter.com/RxAhDEUc6p — Lex Tan (@LexTanMedia) June 29, 2021

Who needs filters when you have a rainy day? The hazy, humid, thunderous weather gave at least one photo a romantic fuzzed-out look.

Another photo makes it look like clouds are about to eat up the city.

Super dark and lots of thunder rolling in Scarborough right now #onstorm pic.twitter.com/hviXAPr0px — Shani Slater Mountjoy (@cdnhkyfan) June 29, 2021

Some people commented on how dark and shadowy the city looked for a summer afternoon.

While this may have been quite the apocalyptic year, hopefully this stormy weather isn't a sign of the end of days as one person suggested.