Toronto is now under a severe thunderstorm warning

The City of Toronto have announced that parts of Toronto are under warning for a severe thunderstorm this afternoon heading into the evening.

They have asked residents to avoid areas of high water and to plan travel safe travel accomodations for those who must be outside as lightning, high winds, heavy rain, and even hail are possible in many aread around the city.

A severe thunderstorm is possible for parts of Toronto this afternoon into the evening. Lightning, high winds, heavy rain & hail in some areas are possible. Please plan ahead & travel according to conditions. Avoid areas of high water/ponding. @311Toronto @cityoftoronto #ONStorm — TO Transportation (@TO_Transport) June 29, 2021

It's expected to be a stormy few days for the city, with The Weather Network forecasting thunderstorms well into Wednesday night.

With the city already having had its share of flooding problems this year, there's a worry that a large storm could do some extended damage to a number of buildings and basements around Toronto.

That being said, with the humidity making temperatures feel close to 40 degrees this past week, a heavy storm could be exactly what this city needs to cool off.

Though as stunning as it could be to watch a thunderous storm, it's important to stay safe and constantly aware of how dangerous nature can be.