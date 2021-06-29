City
Filipe Dimas
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Toronto weather

Toronto is now under a severe thunderstorm warning

City
Filipe Dimas
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The City of Toronto have announced that parts of Toronto are under warning for a severe thunderstorm this afternoon heading into the evening.

They have asked residents to avoid areas of high water and to plan travel safe travel accomodations for those who must be outside as lightning, high winds, heavy rain, and even hail are possible in many aread around the city.

It's expected to be a stormy few days for the city, with The Weather Network forecasting thunderstorms well into Wednesday night. 

With the city already having had its share of flooding problems this year, there's a worry that a large storm could do some extended damage to a number of buildings and basements around Toronto.

That being said, with the humidity making temperatures feel close to 40 degrees this past week, a heavy storm could be exactly what this city needs to cool off.

Though as stunning as it could be to watch a thunderous storm, it's important to stay safe and constantly aware of how dangerous nature can be.

Lead photo by

James Anok

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Canada exceeding goal of having everyone fully vaccinated by end of summer

Canada's most famous tugboat is coming to Toronto

Ontario health official says Step 3 probably won't come early after all

Apocalyptic-looking storm leads to wet and wild scenes in Toronto

New report says TTC has to lower fares if they want people to use it as much as pre-COVID

Toronto tourist attractions plead with government to reopen before summer ends

Toronto is now under a severe thunderstorm warning

CN Tower won't be doing a light show on Canada Day this year