The spring forecast for Toronto shows the city could be in for some wild temperature swings

It looks like the people of Toronto can anticipate some wild and wacky spring weather this year, with both "very warm" and "colder-than-normal" temperatures expected over coming months — sometimes within the very same day, as we've seen in previous years.

"Spring is known for its changeable weather, but this year looks especially tumultuous," said Weather Network Chief Meteorologist Chris Scott when revealing the network's official annual spring forecast for 2022 on Tuesday morning.

"Periods of warm spring weather will be a delightful contrast to winter's fury, which we've all experienced at times during the past three months. However, this will be a case of two steps forward and one step back, as we'll see several more bouts of winter-like weather before spring finally hits its stride across the country."

March and April will both bring a few teases of warm spring weather in Ontario, according to the forecast, but those periods of warmth are expected to be interspersed with "periods of colder than normal weather," testing the patience of those who'd rather not be cold all the time.

"However, we are optimistic that May will bring enough warm weather to bring our temperatures to near normal for the season as a whole," notes the forecast.

In terms of precipitation, meteorologists say that "an active storm track and a few moisture-laden systems are forecast to bring above-normal precipitation to the region."

As it stands right now, the Weather Network is predicting "above normal" amounts of precipitation in Ontario for spring 2022, with temperatures forecasted to remain in the "near normal" range when evened out over time.

Despite what might be more rain than usual, however, the risk for widespread spring flooding is actually lower across Southern Ontario than usual thanks to some early February thaws that already messed parts of the region up.

Global and regional weather patterns could also change, of course, as spring moves along.

"A warmer than normal spring is expected across much of the United States," notes the Weather Network. "At times this very warm weather will spread north of the border, and this could tip the Windsor, Ont. area and southwestern Nova Scotia to the warm side of normal for the season."