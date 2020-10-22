City
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto weather

Toronto temperatures to swing by 18 C in less than 12 hours this week

City
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The City of Toronto is set to see a wild temperature swing this weekend following what is expected to be the final warm weather blast of the year. 

Meteorologists are expecting this Friday to be the final day with temperatures above the 20 C mark for the season, and The Weather Network's seven-day forecast is now predicting that tomorrow's high will reach 24 C — and feel like 27 C with the humidity. 

This final splash of summer won't stick around for long, though, as temperatures are expected to swing by a total of 18 C in less than 12 hours, leading to a nighttime low of a chilly 6 C overnight on Friday. 

Temperatures throughout the weekend and into next week are also forecasted to remain low and cold, with a high of 9 C predicted for Saturday, 8 C for Sunday and similar highs throughout the early part of next week. 

In other words, it's looking like Friday really will be the last chance to soak up some sun before the warm weather season officially comes to a close. 

Fortunately, November is expected to bring above-average temperatures in Toronto, unlike the early snowstorms the city saw last year, so no need to mourn too much once temperatures dip by nearly 20 C on Friday night. 

Lead photo by

Franklin McKay

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto temperatures to swing by 18 C in less than 12 hours this week

Americans mistakenly think Toronto is the model for good public transit

Toronto store lends bike to frontline worker who got his stolen during hospital shift

Toronto man with 8 lifetime driving bans busted for speeding

Amazing Toronto magician James Randi was one of a kind

Some people plan on trick-or-treating in Toronto despite public health advice

The lost beauty of the TTC's original colour scheme

This is what it was like in Toronto in the 1920s