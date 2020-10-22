Toronto temperatures to swing by 18 C in less than 12 hours this week

The City of Toronto is set to see a wild temperature swing this weekend following what is expected to be the final warm weather blast of the year.

Meteorologists are expecting this Friday to be the final day with temperatures above the 20 C mark for the season, and The Weather Network's seven-day forecast is now predicting that tomorrow's high will reach 24 C — and feel like 27 C with the humidity.

This final splash of summer won't stick around for long, though, as temperatures are expected to swing by a total of 18 C in less than 12 hours, leading to a nighttime low of a chilly 6 C overnight on Friday.

Widespread rain this morning; Isolated showers/drizzle this afternoon & seasonal temps (several degrees cooler than yesterday); Clouds give way to sunshine Friday w/ a gusty wind; Temperatures soar into the lower 20s - most likely our final 20C of 2020; Evening showers/T-storms pic.twitter.com/RD5GZf3rgp — Doug Gillham (@gtaweather1) October 22, 2020

Temperatures throughout the weekend and into next week are also forecasted to remain low and cold, with a high of 9 C predicted for Saturday, 8 C for Sunday and similar highs throughout the early part of next week.

In other words, it's looking like Friday really will be the last chance to soak up some sun before the warm weather season officially comes to a close.

Fortunately, November is expected to bring above-average temperatures in Toronto, unlike the early snowstorms the city saw last year, so no need to mourn too much once temperatures dip by nearly 20 C on Friday night.