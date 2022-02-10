Toronto expected to see hotter and rainier spring than usual

With the historic, freezing, snowy weather Toronto has seen throughout the past couple of months, many residents likely have spring on the brain.

Indeed, February is the month in which spring seems so close yet so far, but having an idea of what kind of weather we can look forward to in the coming months can make it a little bit easier to make it through until the end of this dreadful winter season.

Thankfully, the Old Farmer's Almanac offers long-range weather forecasts, giving us a glimpse of what we can expect as the weather begins to warm.

According to the Southern Ontario forecast, March is looking to be an extremely rainy month, with above-average precipitation expected.

That trend will likely continue, as April and May are also expected to be rainier than usual.

Warmer-than-normal temperatures are currently in the forecast for all three months, however, giving us something to look forward to during these current cold, dark days.

"Summer will be cooler and rainier than normal, with the hottest periods in early to mid-July and mid-to late August," reads the newly-released forecast.

Of course, weather is fickle, and these predictions are far from set in stone. Here's hoping the warmer-than-usual spring part comes true.