Blizzard warning issued for Toronto as heavy snow overtakes the city

An official blizzard warning is in effect for the City of Toronto this fine Monday morning as Southern Ontario experiences its most-impactful winter weather event of the season to date.

This might in fact be the biggest dumping of snow Toronto has seen in years by the time all is said and done, with up to 50 cm of accumulation expected on the ground by Monday evening.

In-person school is cancelled for the day, as are most events, non-essential meetings and regular business operations. Police are advising all residents and visitors to stay put unless absolutely necessary.

"Blizzard conditions with gusty winds and persistent visibility near zero in snow and blowing snow are expected or occurring," wrote Environment Canada when issuing the blizzard warning just before 8 a.m. this morning.

"A low pressure system tracking south of the Great Lakes is currently bringing significant snowfall and blizzard conditions to the region. This will significantly impact the commute this morning."

***UPGRADED WARNING***

It has been a LONG time since we have experienced a “Blizzard Warning”. We have seen a peak gust now over 120km/h! This is serious stuff, and nothing is worth heading out in these conditions. #Winterstorm #Zerovisibility #Snow #Blizzard #Toronto pic.twitter.com/gNW8mWKmgX — Anwar Knight (@AnwarKnight) January 17, 2022

The federal weather agency says that hazardous blizzard conditions are resulting in "widespread near zero visibilities" due to both the snow and wind gusts of up to 60 km/h.

What started overnight as a winter storm is expected to last throughout Monday with the worst conditions expected between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

"Travel is expected to be very difficult or impossible due to near-zero visibility," warns Environment Canada.

"There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas. If you become stranded in a vehicle do not leave... If you do travel and become lost, remain where you are until the blizzard has passed. Protect yourself from wind, cold and disorientation by staying sheltered, indoors or with your vehicle."

Stay warm, friends.