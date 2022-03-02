10 notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month

Businesses that closed in Toronto last month include an entire food hub, a bar that's been around for nearly four decades and Little Jamaica's most iconic patty shop—a few days before National Patty Day, no less.

Here are businesses that closed in Toronto in February.

People rallied to fundraise, Drake even offered to buy it. At the end of the day, the problem boiled down to supply chain issues for Little Jamaica's 43-year-old patty shop. We'll miss those boxes of freshly made spicy beefs.

Longtime Cantonese restaurants have all but disappeared from midtown, and the latest to fold is Mt. Pleasant's go-to for General Tao. According to a sign on the door, owner Ken and the team have decided to close after 65 years.

Yonge and Isabella's hub for Asian food and all the restaurants within it shuttered earlier this week. Jumbo Crepes is gone for good but you can still visit the sister restaurant Spice and Aroma for soups.

Neighbourhood watering hole Orwell's closed with a "Last Hurrah" last week, to the tearful goodbyes of regulars who've been visiting the Etobicoke staples for pub food and live music for the last 27 years.

Just a few months after an anticipated opening, this restaurant helmed by Chef David Adjey has departed Dupont Street. According to Adjey, the restaurant and the landlord just "couldn't come to terms."

Roncesvalles' dependable sushi grab n' go is sadly no more thanks to a tenuous (for lack of a better term) relationship with their landlord. That's according to a revealing IG post that's since been deleted.

We couldn't afford it but Toronto is now home to even fewer Southern restaurants than before. One of the only restaurants in the city to get shrimp and grits and jambalaya has closed after 13 years in the Junction.

Dundas West's happening hub for Asian bar snacks and dishes is vacating its space. According to chef Mikey Kim, the restaurant has outgrown the space over the last few years and it's time to reopen somewhere new.

The Regent Park location of this samosa biz has permanently closed. Good news is you can still find them doing wholesale and catering, plus their store in East York is still around.

The brand that kickstarted the city's obsession with matcha-infused treats has closed all but one of its Toronto store. According to the brand, they'll hopefully be making a comeback as Tsujiri Chaho. In the meantime, the only location left is Tsujiri on Dundas.