Toronto restaurant known for its chicken and waffles is permanently closing

Toronto spots for soul food are a bit few and far between, so it's sad to learn that one of our best restaurants for the cuisine is closing this week.

Roux was known for their fried chicken and waffles, gumbo, jambalaya, brunch and cornbread, and has been run by executive chef Derrick Markland. It's taken up residence in the Junction area for 13 years.

Markland penned a closing announcement which he posted to social media.

"Like so many others, the last two years have been very difficult and the business is no longer sustainable," reads the announcement.

The last service for Roux will be brunch on Feb. 20.