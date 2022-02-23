Drake offers to buy beloved Toronto patty restaurant within hours of closure announcement

Drake might just be the hero Toronto needs — again — according to an Instagram comment in which the artist appears to say he'll purchase a beloved Jamaican patty restaurant that's scheduled to close.

Randy's, a Little Jamaica institution that's been making some of the city's best patties from scratch since 1979, confirmed to blogTO on Wednesday that it would soon be closing.

The restaurant had not yet publicly announced its closure before speaking with blogTO today — on Patty Day, of all days! — but say that this Saturday, Feb. 26, would be its last day in service after more than 40 years. The reason? Manufacturing issues and supply shortages.

Customers are heartbroken as news of the abrupt closure spreads. Lineups, already a regular feature outside the small restaurant, are inevitable.

Drake found out the hard way, like a lot of people did, On Instagram. His kneejerk reaction? Buy the place. Why not? He's freaking Drake. He is known to enjoy spending his considerable wealth on many different things.

Etalk anchor Tyrone Edwards posted a screenshot showing an article about the situation to his own personal Instagram account just hours after it was posted.

Within minutes, Aubrey Drake Graham himself commented on Edwards' post with: "I'll buy Randy's right now."

Is he serious? No idea. It's unclear if Randy's would even be interested in selling. We'll update you as news of this important situation breaks.