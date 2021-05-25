Drake casually rents 70K-seat stadium for intimate dinner party after Billboard Awards

When Drake celebrates something, he does it big — and Toronto loves him for it.

Who else from this city could (and also would) rent out a full-sized football stadium just to eat dinner with their friends on the 50-yard line? Noooobody!

Celebratory dinner and after party for Drake at SoFi stadium. #DrakeDecade pic.twitter.com/hosf0VGSX4 — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) May 24, 2021

While he's been reluctant to celebrate some of his many, many wins at award shows like the Grammys and Junos (lol), the Canadian superstar pulled a very Drake-like move over the long weekend after being named Billboard's Artist of the Decade.

It was by all accounts a well-deserved honour for Drizzy, who brought his adorable son Adonis, 3, onstage with him at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday.

What a moment. Drake and Adonis 🦉pic.twitter.com/vENSDuL6x7 — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) May 24, 2021

"I'm really self-conscious about my music, and even if I do a good job, I always wonder how I could have done it better," said the artist after watching a montage of his achievements play across the big screen.

"I rarely ever celebrate anything. And just for anyone watching this wondering how this happened, that's really the answer. It's being so unsure how you're getting it done that you just kinda keep going in the hopes of figuring out the formula."

"I know I've spent an incalculable amount of hours trying to analyze all the things that I've did wrong, but tonight for once, I'm sure as hell we did something right," he said before dedicating the award to all of his peers and to Adonis.

Little Adi clung tightly to his dad while the crowd screamed with excitement, an act that proved scary for a tiny tyke who likely can't yet understand what it means to have one of the world's biggest recording artists as a parent.

adonis was crying looking at poor people pls pic.twitter.com/tstGtzRrbA — m☕️ (@coffeebae_) May 24, 2021

After the show, Drake brought some of his aforementioned peers to Inglewood's new SoFi Stadium — home of the L.A. Rams and L.A. Chargers — for a private dinner.

Variety reports that The Weeknd, Christ Brown, SZA, DJ Khaled and Doja Cat were some of the guests invited to dine on the 50-yard line with Drake in the otherwise empty 70,000-seat stadium.

The 34-year-old icon also hosted close friends and family members at the dinner, including his parents and little Adonis.

Photos posted to Instagram by Drake and other attendees show a massive banner hanging high in the rafters reading "Congratulations Drake, Artist of the Decade."

Drake rented out the 70,000 seater SoFi stadium in LA to have dinner with his family and entourage at the 50 yard line after winning Artist of the Decade at the BBMA’s.



There were champagne towers and bars set up all over the turf.



Winning.



(h/t @WordOnRd) pic.twitter.com/Q0NEIc32ld — Rohan (@clubincentify) May 25, 2021

An unnamed source reportedly told E! that drake had rented the stadium for the entire night and that there were "huge champagne towers and several bars set up throughout" as well as "cute album books" featuring Drake's favorite moments from his career.

"Never show anger at slight. Tell nothing. Earn respect from everyone by deeds, not words. Respect the members of your blood family. Gambling is recreation, not a way to earn a living," wrote Drake in the caption of an Instagram photo from his celebratory soiree.

"Love your father, your mother, your sister, think harder about who you call your brothers and beware of loving any woman other than your wife."