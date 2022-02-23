Toronto's iconic Jamaican patty joint is permanently closing due to supply issues

Around patty day this year, lovers of Jamaican beef patties in Toronto have been getting some bad news: one of the most popular places for the Caribbean snack is shutting down.

People visiting Randy's to pick up their snacks for Patty Day (Feb. 23) have been told in person that the store will soon be abruptly closing.

Randy's often holds number one spots on lists of the best patties in the city, has been around since 1979, often inspires long lineups and is known for their signature red boxes. Their patties are all made in house and are flaky with a vibrant golden yellow colour.

Randy's has not made an official announcement yet, but a Randy's staff member tells blogTO that they're closing permanently because of manufacturing issues and they're unable to get their supplies.

They "might" reopen somewhere else, and don't know if they'll be able to open for wholesale, but want to.

Randy's is closing on Saturday, Feb. 26.