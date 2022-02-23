Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
randys patties toronto

Toronto's iconic Jamaican patty joint is permanently closing due to supply issues

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Around patty day this year, lovers of Jamaican beef patties in Toronto have been getting some bad news: one of the most popular places for the Caribbean snack is shutting down.

People visiting Randy's to pick up their snacks for Patty Day (Feb. 23) have been told in person that the store will soon be abruptly closing. 

Randy's often holds number one spots on lists of the best patties in the city, has been around since 1979, often inspires long lineups and is known for their signature red boxes. Their patties are all made in house and are flaky with a vibrant golden yellow colour.

Randy's has not made an official announcement yet, but a Randy's staff member tells blogTO that they're closing permanently because of manufacturing issues and they're unable to get their supplies.

They "might" reopen somewhere else, and don't know if they'll be able to open for wholesale, but want to.

Randy's is closing on Saturday, Feb. 26.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto's iconic Jamaican patty joint is permanently closing due to supply issues

Toronto is getting a Jamaican patty festival this summer

Toronto chef goes viral for roasting how Rachel Ray makes pad thai

Toronto chip lovers tormented by shortage of Lay's and Doritos at grocery stores

Splurge-worthy Toronto sushi restaurant is permanently closing and moving to Montreal

Toronto is getting a maid cafe just like the ones they have in Japan

Doug Ford stopped by a burger joint in Ontario and people not sure if they'll go again

Staff at Toronto restaurant launch new company while closed due to lockdowns