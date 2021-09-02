Drake just bought a brand new wheelchair-accessible van for one of his fans

Drake is nothing if not generous with the vast amount of wealth he's accumulated as one of the world's most succesful recording artists.

From randomly paying off a Toronto man's OSAP debt to doling out $10,000 tips at McDonald's to sharing nearly one million dollars in cash with people all over Miami.

While not the type to brag about these good deeds on his own, those who've been blessed by the 6ix God often end up spilling the deets online for all to see.

A Drizzy superfan named Rob recently did just that when, much to his surprise, the Certified Lover Boy (whose sixth studio album drops tomorrow) gifted his family with a brand new wheelchair accesible van.

"God is good. This has been a wild year, to say the least," wrote Rob in the caption of an Instagram post showing off the present, which appears to retail somewhere in the wheelhouse of $100,000 USD.

"My sister, Dora, was gifted a 2021 Dodge Pro Master wheelchair conversion van by @champagnepapi!"

Rob went on to explain that he had previously been using his pick up truck to transport his disabled sister, Dora, back and forth from appointments — a situation that wasn't ideal or comfortable for anyone in the family.

"Those that know me, know he's my favorite rapper/artist of all time. He has been a HUGE blessing for me and my family. Glad to call him brother and friend," wrote Rob of the Toronto-born rapper.

"I don't have to use the pick up truck to take her to her appointments anymore," he continued, sharing several photos of the van and his family with it.

"We can all ride comfortably, especially Dora, to her doctor appts with little effort. This has changed our lives for the better."

Drake didn't regram or publicize the act of kindness in any way, though he did respond to Rob in the comment section of his thank you post.

"Love my g love to the family!!!," wrote Drake. "Big wheels keep rolling!!!"