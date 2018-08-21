Drake cancelled his Toronto concert to visit a sick little girl in the hospital

If you're bent about the fact that Drake postponed one of his three shows in Toronto this week, you should know that he did it for Sofia Sanchez: An 11-year-old child who's currently fighting for her life in Chicago.

Sofia, whose birthday was on Saturday, is diagnosed with cardiomyopathy and underwent open-heart surgery last month.

She's been waiting for a heart transplant at Lurie Children's Hospital ever since, but has been keeping herself busy doing such things as filming a Kiki Challenge dance video for Drake while tethered to her IV pump.

Hospital officials says that Sofia had only two birthday wishes: One, to receive a new heart, the other to meet Drake.

An eligible donor organ has yet to come through, but the little pop culture aficionado did get her other birthday wish — much to the delight and surprise of her entire family.

You see, good guy Drake just happened to be in Chicago this weekend with his Aubrey and the Three Migos tour when he saw Sofia's take on the In My Feelings challenge on Youtube.

He decided to visit Sofia before leaving town, leaving the young girl speechless when he walked into her hospital room on Monday.

Video footage of the meeting shows Sofia screaming "OH MY GOD!" when Drake, clad in OVO tracksuit finery, emerges from behind a curtain.

"You asked me to come, I'm here," said the Toronto-born rapper, beaming from ear to ear. "What's up?"

Sofia is speechless for a few moments, but opens up when Drake asks what she's watching on her laptop.

"Riverdale," she says. "Have you seen it? It's on Netflix!"

Drake says he's only seen one or two episodes of Riverdale (your loss, Aubrey) and then gives the Sophia a hug.

In an Instagram clip published by Sofia's uncle, Drake can be heard saying "I'm so happy I got to see you!.... I called and cancelled a concert so I could come and see you, to be honest with you."

The pair wound up exchanging autographs, according to the hospital, and talking about things like Justin Bieber, Drake's dogs and basketball.

They also sang "God's Plan" together and took many selfies.

"The Canadian Rap star was generous with his time," wrote Lurie Children's Hospital on YouTube. "Sofia said meeting him 'was a miracle' and it was her best birthday gift ever."