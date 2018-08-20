Music
drake toronto concert postponed

Drake's first Toronto concert has been postponed

The first of three Toronto concerts for Drake's Aubrey & The Three Migos tour appears to have hit another snag.

Live Nation announced this morning that the show set for this evening at the Scotiabank Arena has been postponed due to "circumstances beyond our control."

This marks the second time the show has been postponed.

It was reported late last month that the Toronto leg of the tour, originally set to begin on August 10, was being pushed back to today due to "production issues."

Already the response from fans is less than enthusiastic.

Live Nation has said that tickets will be honoured for a new date when it is announced. 

Lead photo by

@champagnepapi

