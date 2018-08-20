Drake's first Toronto concert has been postponed

The first of three Toronto concerts for Drake's Aubrey & The Three Migos tour appears to have hit another snag.

Live Nation announced this morning that the show set for this evening at the Scotiabank Arena has been postponed due to "circumstances beyond our control."

Due to circumstances beyond our control, the Aubrey & The Three Migos tour date in Toronto originally scheduled for August 20th is being postponed. Tickets will be honoured for the new date when announced. — Live Nation Ontario (@LiveNationON) August 20, 2018

This marks the second time the show has been postponed.

It was reported late last month that the Toronto leg of the tour, originally set to begin on August 10, was being pushed back to today due to "production issues."

Already the response from fans is less than enthusiastic.

Drake postponed tonight’s show in #Toronto... again lmao... doing his home town wrong twice! — Tim Macdonell (@timmacdonell) August 20, 2018

Live Nation has said that tickets will be honoured for a new date when it is announced.