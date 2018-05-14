Drake announces two Toronto concerts and tour with Migos

Drake is coming to Toronto this summer with Migos for the Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour — the real and actual name of the tour.

Drizzy is embarking on a North American tour that will see him take over the Air Canada Centre on August 10 and 11 with support from hip-hop trio and fashion icons Migos.

Aubrey & The Three Migos.

Pre-sale starts tomorrow and on sale Friday https://t.co/NzxCT5F37t pic.twitter.com/JQVqbcT6WT — Drizzy (@Drake) May 14, 2018

Despite making a few surprise appearances at the odd concert and wylin out at nearly every Raptors home game, Drake hasn't performed in Toronto since he recreated the iconic CN Tower on stage at last year's OVO Fest.

The tour looks to coincide with his new album entitled Scorpion, set to be released sometime next month.

📀 JUNE 2018 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Apr 16, 2018 at 11:37am PDT

June should prove to be a busy month for Drake as he's also set to perform as part of an intimate dinner series at Chateau Le Jardin in Vaughan on June 7.

Tickets go on sale for the August shows on May 18, starting at 10 a.m.