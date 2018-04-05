Drake performing intimate dinner concert in Toronto

Drake's transition into a 1960s crooner has begun as he's set to partake in a VIP dinner theatre-style concert series in Toronto later this spring.

Chateau Le Jardin in Vaughan will serve as the venue for the ultra-exclusive concert series where Drake will be performing some of his more family-friendly songs for dinner goers.

Only about 1,000 people will get the chance to see Drake belt out soulful, dinner-appropriate renditions of "Hold On, We're Going Home", all part of the Après Noir series going down at Le Jardin.

Getting tickets for this event won't be easy, though, as priority is being given to Le Jardin members.

Prices haven't been announced yet but you can bet tickets to see Drake wearing a tux and singing "Find Your Love" won't come cheap.

It's worth noting that fellow Torontonian Jessie Reyez will be on hand to help Drake out with "Take Care" for the concert on June 7.