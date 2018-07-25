Music
Lisa Power
Posted 46 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
drake toronto

Drake just rescheduled all his Toronto concerts

Music
Lisa Power
Posted 46 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Drake's highly anticipated Toronto concert series next month has hit a slight snag, resulting in the three shows being rescheduled. 

The Aubrey and the Three Migos Tour was originally set to arrive on August 10, but it appears that production issues are to blame for the setback.

Drake's team issued a statement explaining that the tour's initial start date of July 26 in Salt Lake City would be moved to August 10 in Kansas—the day he was suppose to perform here.

Fans excited to see the hometown hero were understandably upset.

By far the biggest complaints come from those who had either booked a trip to Toronto or took time off to see the rapper live.

Others are calling for refunds for the rescheduled shows. Organizers have outlined that tickets for the initial shows would be honoured for the new dates and Live Nation tweeted that refunds will be offered at the point of purchase. 

Drake is now set to perform August 20, 21, and 22 at the Scotiabank Arena.

Lead photo by

@champagnepapi

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Drake just rescheduled all his Toronto concerts

Fans react to Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard's arrest for sexual assault

Radiohead pays tribute to stage collapse victim in Toronto

Drake keeps shattering records putting him in reach of all-time greats

Ed the Sock just launched his own online TV network

Drake song In My Feelings inspires viral dance challenge

Tory Lanez punched a fan at his show in Toronto

Raccoons wreak havoc on Toronto in hilarious music video