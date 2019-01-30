City
drake toronto

Drake's trip to McDonald's is becoming the stuff of legends

Drake's video for God's Plan might have come out last year, but apparently the Toronto rapper is still out in Los Angeles handing out huge sums of cash. 

According to a customer in an L.A. McDonalds on Saturday, Drake was spotted generously giving two employees $10,000 in cash—each. 

In the picture snapped by the bystander, Drake can be seen winged by two men, presumably his bodyguards, speaking to a surprised-looking employee behind the counter. 

It's impossible to verify whether the rapper had actually just handed over a wad of cash, or whether it was just a business card, or a pack of 5 gum.

If it was, indeed, thousands of cash given to the two McDonald's workers behind the counter, it wouldn't be a surprise—that's basically the entire premise of the music video for his song God's Plan. 

The real question is, what the cash in U.S. Dollars or CAD? And if he truly has "finessed down Weston Road", why does he keep handing out cash in L.A. and not on Toronto streets? 

