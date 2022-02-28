Toronto bar that's been a local favourite has permanently closed after 37 years

After almost four long decades in Toronto, a local pub has closed.

Orwell's Pub posted about their last night on social media, calling it "The Last Hurrah."

"We can't express how much we love our regulars and friends and will try our best to keep in touch with all the amazing people who made Orwell's the best bar in TO," reads the post.

The pub did an all-you-can-eat spaghetti day, and served other comforting bar fare like brunch and fish n' chips. They also frequently hosted live music events.

The post from Orwell's received lots of responses on Facebook from people who were sad to see it go and have memories of the bar.

"My mother opened Orwell's as a waitress. Peggy Boucher," one person wrote.

"She was there many years and you all threw her a fantastic retirement party and sent her home with all her gifts in a limo. It was in the newspaper! She loved and believed in you all, owners, staff and customers alike. A sad day for Toronto."

"I came across this place when I was 27. I had no idea it would become my home away from home," another person commented. "I was treated like family from day one."

"So sad to hear, Orwell's was always one of my favourite places over the past 30 years," someone else said.

The restaurant was originally opened by Vick Renold in the year 1984, which is how the pub got its name.

"He foresaw the void at Islington & Bloor for a meeting place for new neighbours and staff at three new office towers across the street," reads the Orwell's website. "The restaurant pretty much named itself; it was 1984 and everyone was talking about George Orwell."

"The Last Hurrah" for Orwell's was the weekend of Feb. 26.