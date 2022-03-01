Toronto food hall has permanently closed

A food hall in Toronto that opened during lockdowns has permanently closed.

Aroma Food Hall first opened in late 2020, but just over a year later they're now closing their spot at Yonge and Isabella.

The food hall encompassed options for soups, tea, and crepes with fillings like sweet Thai shrimp, and essentially functioned like an Asian food court. It was founded by two friends, one of whom was laid off from her job as a flight attendant.

"Due to the challenges the entire restaurant industry has been facing over the last couple of years, we've had to make the very difficult decision to close down our store at Yonge & Isabella," reads an announcement posted by the food hall on social media.

That means you can now longer get their jumbo stuffed crepes. However, you can still get similar soups at the restaurant locations of one of the two friends, Spice and Aroma.

The last day for Aroma Food Hall was Feb. 28.