Toronto restaurant from celebrity chef abruptly closes just months after opening

Just months after opening up, a Toronto French restaurant has now had to suddenly shutter and relocate.

La Nectarine was opened by David Adjey near the end of 2021, but within a week of announcing the restaurant would be reopening for indoor dining Feb. 3, a message was sent out saying the restaurant was closed at its current location and needs to relocate.

Adjey has appeared on a couple of Food Network shows, and La Nectarine served up scratch-made French food like burgers and creme brulee accompanied by espresso martinis.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, La Nectarine on Dupont Street will not be re-opening its doors. The number of reservations has been staggering and we were so looking forward to hosting you," reads a message sent out to people trying to book a reservation at the restaurant, signed by Adjey.

"We thank for your support, and we hope to be cooking for you soon at a new location. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and last-minute message."

An announcement was also posted to the restaurant's Instagram over the weekend of Feb. 5 saying "Good bye for now" and "we hope to be cooking for you soon at a new location."

"Not sure what's happening with the space," Adjey tells blogTO. "The location closed because my landlord/investor and I couldn't come to terms."

The previous tenant in the Juntion Triangle space, Love Chix, was unceremoniously booted too, the restaurant closing after they were locked out by the landlord.

The last day open for La Nectarine in its original location was Jan. 28. Adjey is making progress on potentially signing a lease for a new location in Little Portugal soon.