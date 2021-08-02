10 notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month

Businesses that closed in Toronto last month include a popular restaurant for Spanish tapas and a King East buck-a-shuck staple. Plus, pour one out for the Potterheads. The city's Harry Potter-themed bar quietly went up for sale in July.

Here are notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month.

After five years on Dundas West, Ufficio is no more. As of early July, the business known for seafood and their vegan sandwich brand Stefano's Sandwiches has closed. A new Italian restaurant called Gia is now here in its place.

Toronto's last location of this iconic Canadian restaurant chain has officially rebranded as Andy's Artisan Burgers following an alleged feud with franchise owners. The good news is that the menu and staff will stay largely the same.

King East has lost its spot for cocktails and buck-a-shuck. East Thirty Six announced its closure last week. Incessant construction on Wellington Street was cited as one of their reasons for not renewing the lease.

What was meant to be a few more weeks of matcha and hojicha soft serve was cut short following the giant fire at Pacific Mall. They opened just a few months before the pandemic hit, and held on until Thursday.

The Spanish cellar for stellar pitchers of sangria closed earlier this month after seven years. It's unclear what will replace it inside the rustic heritage building on Market Street.

It feels like yesterday this Harry Potter-inspired bar opened on Dundas West to great fanfare with potions and boozy elixirs. It seems the temporary closure is officially permanent. The property is up for sale after five years in the neighbourhood.

The folks behind Little Italy's Quetzal switched focus to this concept specializing in Sinaloan-style chicken last year. Now the team is shifting their sights back to Quetzal and effectively put an end to this takeout concept last weekend.

This Greektown restaurant for India and Hakka eats closed quietly at the beginning of this month. Takeout deals during the pandemic weren't enough to keep the business afloat.

You'll have to find another place for Spanish eats on King West. This spot for tapas has permanently moved on from the neighbourhood, though they'll be running a Spanish grill pop-up at Cold Tea on West Queen West this summer.

Aloo gobi and Goan-style fish were on the menu at this neighbourhood pitstop, now no more. The restaurant right across from Kew Gardens is officially closed.