Toronto restaurant known for its Spanish tapas has permanently closed

A popular Toronto Spanish restaurant has permanently closed, known as one of the best places in the city for big pitcher of sangria.

Barsa Taberna posted to their social media accounts on July 6 to inform people that they would no longer be serving their signature tapas and Spanish food like patatas bravas and paella.

The restaurant had been doing takeout with delivery through third party apps, but posted on Apr. 29, 2021 that they were temporarily closed.

Located in a 19th century heritage protected building near the St. Lawrence Market, their space was just as impressive as their food with a cellar-like feel and impressive statement wall made using bottles.

"After 7 happy and memorable years we are sad to announce that Barsa Taberna is officially closed," reads the restaurant's post.

"We will be making way for a new concept and restaurant that will be coming soon."

