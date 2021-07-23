Toronto restaurant known for its buck-a-shuck oysters permanently closes

A destination for buck-a-shuck oysters and cocktails in Toronto is now gone forever after being in business for nearly eight years.

East Thirty Six posted a farewell note to social media on Friday, July 23 saying they have decided not to renew their lease at their King East space.

"Thank you for your support - your kind messages, phone calls and emails asking when we were opening," reads the post.

"While it's a difficult decision, it's the right one for us as we move onto the next chapter."

The post indicates that COVID and construction along Wellington St. E. were factors in their decision to close permanently. They had initially temporarily closed in mid-March like all restaurants were ordered to, and reopened in 2020 starting on Aug. 4.

On Oct. 12, 2020, the restaurant had posted about needing to close their patio early due to hydro construction along Wellington starting that week.

"Another difficult period is ahead, but we will make it through," they had optimistically written.

Unfortunately, it's now one less spot for an affordable snack near the Financial District.