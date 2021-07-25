Italian restaurant known for its seafood permanently closes in Toronto

An Italian restaurant in Toronto that's been open for five years and was known for their vegan and pescatarian options has now permanently closed down.

Head to the Instagram page for Ufficio, and you'll see their bio now reads "2016 - July 5 2021," marking the day the restaurant officially closed.

Ufficio was known for their Italian take on seafood like oysters, as well as pasta and plant-based dishes. They did takeout and delivery during the pandemic, and started up an offshot vegan sandwich brand called Stefano's Sandwiches that actually got Dan Levy's attention.

It's been transformed into a restaurant called Gia that's already open in the same space where Ufficio once was on Dundas West. Former Ufficio owner Jennifer Coburn is still involved.

"We wanted to do something that was more authentic to us," Coburn tells blogTO.

The new restaurant's offerings are totally meat-free, but there's still an emphasis on housemade pasta, cocktails and Italian cuisine; think meatballs and bolognese made with plant proteins and Impossible substitutes.

There will still be vegetarian pastas for those that wouldn't dare go without parm, and they'll also be doing a line of cold-pressed juices too.

"Gia is a place that caters to conscious eaters," says Coburn. "Whether you're living a plant-forward lifestyle, want to reduce the meat in your diet or simply need a vegan restaurant that caters to everyone in your party."

They currently have a 30-seat CafeTO patio and are offering indoor dining and takeout. Gia is live on Open Table on Monday, July 26.