Lick's Homeburgers has permanently closed its last location in Toronto

Lick's Homeburgers officially has no locations left in Toronto now that their last remaining location in the city has changed its name.

It's now Andy's Artisan Burgers, but don't worry, they're proud to say they were formerly known as Lick's and haven't changed their products, even though they can't call them home burgers anymore.

For example, they'll also still be topping the burgers with their famous Lick's Guk sauce, they just won't be calling it that anymore.

The name change honours current co-owner and Lick's employee of 39 years, Andi Drummond. Though her name is spelled with an i, that name couldn't be registered so they went with Andy's.

18 years ago, she was sent to a newly opening Lick's location at 900 Warden Ave. to train the current owner, who asked her to stay on as partner.

Most of the staff has changed over the years, but Drummond has outlasted even the Lick's concept itself in the location, along with one loyal elderly employee.

Drummond tells blogTO one thing that hasn't changed about the staff over the years is that they're "still bright, energetic, outgoing."

"Customers know me by name," Drummond tells blogTO.

About three weeks ago, the Lick's turned into Andy's as they wanted to branch off from the chain and do their own thing, as Drummond says the Lick's name is "slowly fading" and the company has been experiencing "financial difficulty."

She has no animosity towards Lick's and says all restaurants are just "trying to survive."

"Lick's was before its time," Drummond says. "Times change but we kept it going."

She says lots of people have been coming in saying they're so glad the restaurant is still there, and got lots of compliments in particular from one person who knew about the change and came all the way from Brampton to see how it was going.

Though the burgers will be the same, the staff won't be singing to customers, but Drummond says they haven't been doing that at Lick's for about 10 or 15 years now.

They're keeping core recipes, but are making some fun additions to earn their artisan burger name.

They now have a mac n' cheese burger, a Hawaiian burger with pineapple and peameal, and two varieties of stuffed burgers: one with cheese, mushroom and onion and one with cream cheese and spinach. They'll be adding more burgers in the next couple weeks as well.

If you still absolutely need to call it a homeburger you can head to the last remaining Lick's location in Ontario in Parry Sound. But if you don't want to go that far for the exact same thing, you can still find a great burger at Andy's.