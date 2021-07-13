Only Toronto location of matcha soft serve chain closing for good

Our Toronto location of a Hawaiian matcha soft serve chain is permanently closing after opening barely a couple years ago.

Matcha Cafe Maiko stirred up excitement when Toronto found out they'd be opening a location here in 2019.

The outpost opened up at Pacific Mall (where there was just a fire on July 12), serving matcha and hojicha soft serve in cones, floats and parfaits for only two months before COVID hit.

Now, they've taken to social media to announce that though they'll be reopening this month like many long-dormant businesses, it will only be for a bit until they close down for good. The store temporarily closed several times during the pandemic.

"Except for the first 2 months of our opening, the rest of the time are in lockdowns or different levels of restrictions," reads the caption to the closing post. "Now, lease is up and we have decided to pursue a different journey."

Prior to their closing post, the business had also posted on Instagram a couple of times about opportunities to take over the cafe.

They're reopening on July 17, but only for two or three weeks. If you were a fan of the Hawaiian chain's take on soft serve ice cream with the flavours of green tea, this summer is your last chance to get it in Toronto.