A TTC bus terminal will close this month and remain out of service until fall 2024

A busy TTC bus terminal will be shuttered starting next week, and commuters will be without access to the bus platforms at Pape Station until fall 2024.

The TTC announced last week that, starting on Sunday, May 12, the bus terminal at Pape Station will be closed to allow for early construction works supporting the new Ontario Line interchange with the current Line 2 station at this site.

The long-term closure will be an inconvenience for transit users, but one that benefits the city's broader transit network.

Commuters' temporary suffering will allow Metrolinx to build the new underground connection that will link the future Ontario Line station to the existing Line 2 Bloor-Danforth station.

The good news is that Line 2 subway access at Pape Station will be maintained throughout the closure, so, aside from some construction dust and noise, the project won't cause too much disruption to subway passengers — though the TTC warns "there may be intermittent disruptions to service to accommodate tunnel work."

Things will be less optimal for passengers who use Pape's bus terminal to connect with surface routes.

During the closure, multiple routes will either stop outside of Pape Station or be redirected to nearby Broadview Station, while a couple more will be suspended altogether.

The TTC is advising of service changes on the following routes:

72A Pape and 72C Pape buses will be serving stops outside Pape Station.

Wheel-Trans vehicles will also stop outside Pape Station.

25 Don Mills and 925 Don Mills Express routes will divert to Broadview Station, serving the station bus terminal.

72B Pape and 81 Thorncliffe Park routes will be suspended, with the 81 Thorncliffe Park route being replaced by an extended 72 Pape service.

The transit agency is also introducing an entirely new route, the 114 Queens Quay East, which will connect to the 72C Pape route connecting to Union Station.

There will also be changes at Broadview Station starting on May 12, which the TTC explains is to "accommodate a higher volume of buses servicing Broadview Station."

Both the 8 Broadview and 62 Mortimer buses will relocate from the bus terminal to an on-street stop outside of Broadview Station.

The TTC stated in a news release that it "appreciates the understanding of customers during this period," though transit users might not take the closure lightly amid a flood of complaints about the service, including a petition to have its CEO fired.