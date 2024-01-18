City
Becky Robertson
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
ontario line

Metrolinx just hit another major milestone for the Ontario Line subway

City
Becky Robertson
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Contrary to the much-delayed Eglinton Crosstown LRT, Metrolinx has been pretty on the ball with other transit lines on deck for Toronto, reaching multiple construction milestones in recent weeks, including another on Wednesday.

The transit agency and Infrastructure Ontario announced that crews have now been selected to design and build the Pape tunnel and underground stations on the forthcoming Ontario Line subway, which will ambitiously connect the city with 15 stops between Exhibition and Don Mills and Eglinton.

The portion of the route around Pape and Cosburn stations is now in the development phase as of the signing of a contract this week, with consortium Pape North Connect on board for the next stage of the work.

The group will work with Metrolinx to finalize the details of the tunnel and stations over the next 24 months or so, during which shovels will finally get into the ground.

As Infrastructure Ontario notes in a news release, "the scope of work includes 3 km of twin tunnels under Pape Avenue from the Gerrard portal to the Don Valley bridge; two tunnel portals at Gerrard Avenue and Minton Place; one underground station at Pape Avenue and Danforth Avenue and another at Cosburn Avenue and Pape Avenue."

It will also entail the erection of three service buildings, ​new underpinning of the existing TTC Pape Station, and a rail switch in the tunnel near Sammon Avenue, all of which will be handled by the various contracting companies that are part of Pape North Connect.

In the last few months, Metrolinx has also made significant progress on stations on the new Finch West LRT line, and has awarded a contract to build the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension.

LRT vehicles are also already being tested on the former of the two lines, which is a good sign that the new infrastructure may indeed open as promised this year.

If we're lucky, we may also finally get to ride the Eglinton Crosstown LRT by later this year, too, though residents should know better by now than to hold their breath on that one.

Lead photo by

Metrolinx
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Metrolinx just hit another major milestone for the Ontario Line subway

Outrage after University of Toronto threatens to cancel of one-of-a-kind program

What to expect from 2024's first Bank of Canada interest rate announcement

Rogers family members retire from company board after 'family differences' settled

London Ontario is apparently sexier than Toronto according to new ranking

TD could pay out $16M to Canadians in class action lawsuit settlement

New Toronto subway stations will show off local landmarks and you can help design them

Fatal flesh-eating infection is spreading faster than ever in Ontario and dozens are dead