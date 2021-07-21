Toronto restaurant known for its takeout chicken is permanently closing

The latest Toronto restaurant to close for good may have been hiding under your nose the entire time, serving chicken out of a Mexican restaurant.

Quetzal became home to Don Pollo last year, a ghost concept specializing in Sinaloan-style Cornish game hen with sides like potatoes, slaw, charred pineapple and guacamole with chips. They also served sandwiches and shrimp cocktail.

Don Pollo posted to their social media yesterday saying the team will now be renewing their focus on Quetzal and bidding "a fond (indefinite) farewell to Don Pollo."

"Don Pollo was created as a temporary concept during COVID to help keep our staff employed and provide food that was take out friendly because quetzal has always been best enjoyed as a dine in experience," owner Grant van Gameren tells blogTO.

"Now that patio and indoor dining is allowed, We are setting it aside as we refocus our efforts in utilizing the restaurant space and staff for Quetzal because we cannot execute both at the same time."

Quetzal is known for their wood fire, which was put to good use for the Don Pollo concept, but usually serves dishes like ceviches, steaks, and tortilla small plates.

If you don't want to say goodbye to the takeout project, though, don't worry: they're putting a heritage chicken inspired by it on the Quetzal menu.

The last takeout service for Don Pollo will be July 25.

"We can't promise anything right now, but we hope that one day the concept comes back in some form, somewhere," says van Gameren.

"Ideally, not because we are in another lockdown."