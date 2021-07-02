10 notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month

Businesses that closed in Toronto in June include a beloved event venue and Greektown's most popular Lebanese restaurant. A queer dive bar is also, sadly, no more despite raising thousands of dollars to keep the business open.

Here are notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month.

After two years on the Danforth, this family-run restaurant shut its doors. The charming interior and delicious saj chicken shawarma from esteemed Chef Mohammad Kamal Eddine will be missed.

Losing this queer bar hit extra hard during Pride Month. Despite raising over $23,000 of a lofty $50K GoFundMe goal, Lipstick & Dynamite has closed its doors after seven years on West Queen West.

Brockton Village's mini market for artisans making handmade and upcycled goods had its last day on June 30. The good news is that this unique business will continue online.

The flagship location of the poke bowl brand Calii Love has closed permanently. The aquamarine-coloured shop first opened on King Street in 2016. But not to fret, there are still a few outposts downtown.

After nearly a decade, twins Sarah Wetmore and Jen Gibson have closed their tat shop. But good news is that the owner of nearby Grand Trunk has stepped in and is working with the sisters on a new venture called the Queen's End.

Newlyweds and rock bands alike will have to find another beautiful, rustic venue to hold their events. The building of this beloved venue has been sold, says co-owner Kristin Light. The fate of Merchants of Green downstairs has yet to be seen.

The original location of this popular wedding cake purveyor has shuttered its Yorkville location for good. After more than 16 years, Dessert Lady will stick to concentrating to its operations at 1 Sultan Street.

This southern-style restaurant near Church and Fromt had a rough start thanks to some poor branding. After just over a year, the business has folded and will be making way for a restaurant-inspired meal kit concept called ChefDrop.

This Bay and Wellesley restaurant for har gow and siu mai shuttered for good on June 8. It's since amalgamated with the renaissance-inspired dim sum staple on Victoria Park, Crown Prince.

Local clothing brand Peace Collective has permanently closed its flagship store on Ossington, which opened in 2016. According to brand partner Roman Hessary, another flagship is in the works.