calii love toronto

One of Toronto's original poke restaurants closing flagship location

The flagship location of a poke restaurant that opened up in Toronto when the craze surrounding Hawaiian-inspiring raw fish bowls was at its height is permanently closing down.

Calii Love announced to social media this week that they would be closing their King Street location, which has been open since 2016.

With names for dishes like Beaming, Vibrant and Humble, Calii Love is a chain that's intended to be all about how food can make you feel good. In addition to poke bowls, they also serve acai bowls, sandwiches, salads and "wellness lattes."

The King location was decked out in bright aquamarine blue with a mural on the side of wings that was perfect for selfie moments.

It may have been the one that started it all for the chain in Toronto, but the source for healthy bowls and smoothies isn't disappearing from the city completely. The chain should still have locations in Yorkville and First Canadian Place as well as a temporarily closed Union Station location.

Over 100 people commented on the closure announcement on Instagram, shouting out how much they loved the mural and saying how this was their favourite location.

The King location of Calii Love will be closing on June 27.

